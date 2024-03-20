How Is Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.45B, closed the recent trade at $15.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -3.31% during that session. The ASAN stock price is -71.48% off its 52-week high price of $26.27 and -0.59% below the 52-week low of $15.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 million shares.
Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) trade information
Sporting -3.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ASAN stock price touched $15.32 or saw a rise of 7.49%. Year-to-date, Asana Inc shares have moved -19.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) have changed -18.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.96.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Asana Inc (ASAN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Asana Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 21.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.70%.
14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $168.74 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $177.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.44% over the past 5 years.
ASAN Dividends
Asana Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 30 and June 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 44.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.90% with a share float percentage of 76.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asana Inc having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Voya Investment Management LLC with over 10.67 million shares worth more than $163.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Voya Investment Management LLC held 7.66% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 8.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.36 million and represent 6.34% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 2.24 million shares of worth $34.25 million while later fund manager owns 2.02 million shares of worth $30.94 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 1.45% of company’s outstanding stock.