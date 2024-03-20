How Is Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.45B, closed the recent trade at $15.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -3.31% during that session. The ASAN stock price is -71.48% off its 52-week high price of $26.27 and -0.59% below the 52-week low of $15.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 million shares.

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Sporting -3.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ASAN stock price touched $15.32 or saw a rise of 7.49%. Year-to-date, Asana Inc shares have moved -19.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) have changed -18.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.96.