Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Gained 29.88% In One Month

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $436.08M, closed the last trade at $5.52 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.22% during that session. The SUPV stock price is 1.81% off its 52-week high price of $5.42 and 68.12% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Sporting 2.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SUPV stock price touched $5.52 or saw a rise of 4.99%. Year-to-date, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR shares have moved 35.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) have changed 29.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.