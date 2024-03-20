Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.91B, closed the last trade at $24.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -1.65% during that session. The GGAL stock price is -1.85% off its 52-week high price of $24.82 and 60.85% above the 52-week low of $9.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Sporting -1.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GGAL stock price touched $24.37 or saw a rise of 4.8%. Year-to-date, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR shares have moved 41.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) have changed 18.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.47.