Gamestop Corporation (GME) Shares Are Down -23.19% YTD

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) has a beta value of -0.38 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.11B, closed the recent trade at $13.47 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The GME stock price is -105.27% off its 52-week high price of $27.65 and 12.25% above the 52-week low of $11.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.10 million shares.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GME stock price touched $13.47 or saw a rise of 10.32%. Year-to-date, Gamestop Corporation shares have moved -23.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) have changed -0.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 23.19.