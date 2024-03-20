FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO) Shares Have Loss -14.29% Over The Past Month

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.69M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.74% during that session. The FOXO stock price is -3000.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.30 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Sporting 2.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FOXO stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 17.63%. Year-to-date, FOXO Technologies Inc shares have moved -6.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) have changed -14.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.