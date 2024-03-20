FibroGen Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $232.11M, closed the last trade at $2.35 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 8.29% during that session. The FGEN stock price is -789.36% off its 52-week high price of $20.90 and 85.96% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.70 million shares.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

Sporting 8.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FGEN stock price touched $2.35 or saw a rise of 1.67%. Year-to-date, FibroGen Inc shares have moved 165.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) have changed 7.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.