Femasys Inc (FEMY): What Are The Positives?

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) has a beta value of -2.94 and has seen 2.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.62M, closed the recent trade at $1.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -8.50% during that session. The FEMY stock price is -159.56% off its 52-week high price of $4.75 and 86.34% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 627.97K shares.
Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information
Sporting -8.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FEMY stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 13.68%. Year-to-date, Femasys Inc shares have moved 87.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) have changed 48.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.
Femasys Inc (FEMY) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Femasys Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 472.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.17%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.00% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.60%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $240k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $234k and $250k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.60% for the current quarter and 460.00% for the next.
FEMY Dividends
Femasys Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.55% with a share float percentage of 7.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Femasys Inc having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CM Management, LLC with over 0.45 million shares worth more than $0.81 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, CM Management, LLC held 2.08% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.42 million and represent 1.09% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 81738.0 shares of worth $0.15 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.