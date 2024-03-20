Femasys Inc (FEMY): What Are The Positives?

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) has a beta value of -2.94 and has seen 2.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.62M, closed the recent trade at $1.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -8.50% during that session. The FEMY stock price is -159.56% off its 52-week high price of $4.75 and 86.34% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 627.97K shares.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

Sporting -8.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FEMY stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 13.68%. Year-to-date, Femasys Inc shares have moved 87.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) have changed 48.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.