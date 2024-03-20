Equinix Inc (EQIX) Has Fallen -4.49%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.33B, closed the recent trade at $806.69 per share which meant it lost -$37.89 on the day or -4.49% during that session. The EQIX stock price is -13.42% off its 52-week high price of $914.93 and 17.98% above the 52-week low of $661.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 450.46K shares.

Sporting -4.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EQIX stock price touched $806.69 or saw a rise of 7.34%. Year-to-date, Equinix Inc shares have moved 0.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) have changed -5.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.11.

Equinix Inc (EQIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equinix Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.63%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.30% and 28.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.10%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.14 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.18 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2 billion and $2.02 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.00% for the current quarter and 8.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.74% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 12.45% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.30%.

EQIX Dividends

Equinix Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 15.34 at a share yield of 1.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.63% with a share float percentage of 98.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinix Inc having a total of 1,690 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 12.27 million shares worth more than $9.92 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 12.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.54 billion and represent 9.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.08% shares in the company for having 3.86 million shares of worth $3.12 billion while later fund manager owns 2.95 million shares of worth $2.38 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.