Entera Bio Ltd (ENTX) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.83M, closed the recent trade at $1.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -6.40% during that session. The ENTX stock price is -41.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.87 and 60.61% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 75360.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 119.25K shares.
Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) trade information
Sporting -6.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ENTX stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 9.58%. Year-to-date, Entera Bio Ltd shares have moved 120.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) have changed 25.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 1320.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.
Entera Bio Ltd (ENTX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Entera Bio Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 88.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -141.94%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and -75.00% for the next quarter.
ENTX Dividends
Entera Bio Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 19.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.48% with a share float percentage of 14.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entera Bio Ltd having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Knoll Capital Management, LLC with over 3.88 million shares worth more than $5.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Knoll Capital Management, LLC held 10.94% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 69441.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91314.0 and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.