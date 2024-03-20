Entera Bio Ltd (ENTX) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.83M, closed the recent trade at $1.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -6.40% during that session. The ENTX stock price is -41.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.87 and 60.61% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 75360.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 119.25K shares.

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) trade information

Sporting -6.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ENTX stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 9.58%. Year-to-date, Entera Bio Ltd shares have moved 120.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) have changed 25.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 1320.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.