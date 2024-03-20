Embraer S.A. ADR Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE:ERJ) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.69B, closed the recent trade at $25.51 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 1.76% during that session. The ERJ stock price is 1.14% off its 52-week high price of $25.22 and 51.08% above the 52-week low of $12.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

Sporting 1.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ERJ stock price touched $25.51 or saw a fall of -0.12%. Year-to-date, Embraer S.A. ADR shares have moved 38.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE:ERJ) have changed 38.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Embraer S.A. ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 77.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 188.37%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and -32.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $870.17 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.44 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $716.7 million and $1.29 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.40% for the current quarter and 11.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 32.33% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.00%.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.15% with a share float percentage of 39.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Embraer S.A. ADR having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with over 17.56 million shares worth more than $444.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Brandes Investment Partners L.P. held 9.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 4.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $114.76 million and represent 2.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and American Century Emerging Markets. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 1.62 million shares of worth $41.01 million while later fund manager owns 1.52 million shares of worth $38.46 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.