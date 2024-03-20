E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) Has Fallen -1.69%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $294.48M, closed the last trade at $3.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.69% during that session. The SSP stock price is -216.67% off its 52-week high price of $11.02 and -1.44% below the 52-week low of $3.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 617.54K shares.

Sporting -1.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SSP stock price touched $3.48 or saw a rise of 20.37%. Year-to-date, E.W. Scripps Co. shares have moved -56.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) have changed -43.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.83.

E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that E.W. Scripps Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 106.25%, compared to 25.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.10% and 102.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $566.43 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $585.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $527.78 million and $582.84 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.30% for the current quarter and 0.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 388.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SSP Dividends

E.W. Scripps Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.76% with a share float percentage of 96.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with E.W. Scripps Co. having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.02 million shares worth more than $91.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 14.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 7.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.48 million and represent 11.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.82% shares in the company for having 5.38 million shares of worth $49.18 million while later fund manager owns 3.97 million shares of worth $21.76 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.78% of company’s outstanding stock.