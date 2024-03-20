Dropbox Inc (DBX): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.46B, closed the recent trade at $24.59 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.26% during that session. The DBX stock price is -35.95% off its 52-week high price of $33.43 and 20.5% above the 52-week low of $19.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.99 million shares.
Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information
Sporting 0.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DBX stock price touched $24.59 or saw a rise of 0.24%. Year-to-date, Dropbox Inc shares have moved -16.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) have changed 1.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.04.
Dropbox Inc (DBX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Dropbox Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.52%, compared to 20.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.00% and -2.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.80%.
10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $628.67 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $631.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $611.1 million and $613.78 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.90% for the current quarter and 2.90% for the next.
DBX Dividends
Dropbox Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.87% with a share float percentage of 98.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dropbox Inc having a total of 711 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 34.7 million shares worth more than $852.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 13.18% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 27.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $669.72 million and represent 10.36% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.08% shares in the company for having 10.75 million shares of worth $263.97 million while later fund manager owns 7.86 million shares of worth $193.02 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.99% of company’s outstanding stock.