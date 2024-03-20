Dropbox Inc (DBX): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.46B, closed the recent trade at $24.59 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.26% during that session. The DBX stock price is -35.95% off its 52-week high price of $33.43 and 20.5% above the 52-week low of $19.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.99 million shares.

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information

Sporting 0.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DBX stock price touched $24.59 or saw a rise of 0.24%. Year-to-date, Dropbox Inc shares have moved -16.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) have changed 1.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.04.