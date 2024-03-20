Does JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the recent trade at $24.38 per share which meant it lost -$2.07 on the day or -7.83% during that session. The JKS stock price is -112.1% off its 52-week high price of $51.71 and 5.17% above the 52-week low of $23.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 899.87K shares.

Sporting -7.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JKS stock price touched $24.38 or saw a rise of 11.35%. Year-to-date, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR shares have moved -34.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS) have changed -6.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.16.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 118.04%, compared to 8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 204.90% and -35.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.28 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.65 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.41 billion and $3.23 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.00% for the current quarter and 12.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.38% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -40.98% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.71%.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.46% with a share float percentage of 70.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mackenzie Financial Corporation with over 2.51 million shares worth more than $61.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Mackenzie Financial Corporation held 4.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.72 million and represent 4.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 1.19 million shares of worth $29.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.55 million shares of worth $13.45 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.