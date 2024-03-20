Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) Shares Have Loss -9.98% Over The Past Month

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN) has a beta value of -1.49 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21B, closed the last trade at $13.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.93% during that session. The DAWN stock price is -35.29% off its 52-week high price of $18.67 and 29.93% above the 52-week low of $9.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 556.79K shares.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

Sporting -0.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DAWN stock price touched $13.80 or saw a rise of 7.88%. Year-to-date, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -5.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN) have changed -9.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 20.96.