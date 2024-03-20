Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $900.21M, closed the recent trade at $2.36 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.10% during that session. The CRON stock price is -11.86% off its 52-week high price of $2.64 and 30.51% above the 52-week low of $1.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 million shares.

Sporting 3.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CRON stock price touched $2.36. Year-to-date, Cronos Group Inc shares have moved 12.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) have changed 6.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.88.

Cronos Group Inc (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cronos Group Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.00%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.9 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $20.14 million and $19.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.60% for the current quarter and 29.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.06% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 59.72% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45.80%.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.16% with a share float percentage of 24.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cronos Group Inc having a total of 201 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Chescapmanager LLC with over 8.33 million shares worth more than $19.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Chescapmanager LLC held 2.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 7.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.77 million and represent 1.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 5.4 million shares of worth $12.8 million while later fund manager owns 2.58 million shares of worth $6.11 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.