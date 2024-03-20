Could Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $645.76M, closed the last trade at $11.55 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 4.24% during that session. The OLMA stock price is -54.03% off its 52-week high price of $17.79 and 74.03% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 788.52K shares.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Sporting 4.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OLMA stock price touched $11.55 or saw a rise of 15.01%. Year-to-date, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -17.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) have changed -22.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.2.