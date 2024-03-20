Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.37M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it -0.41% during that session. The CNXA stock price is -5733.33% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 41.67% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.89 million shares.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Sporting -0.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CNXA stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 17.24%. Year-to-date, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc shares have moved 19.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) have changed -21.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.