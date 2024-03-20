Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.37M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it -0.41% during that session. The CNXA stock price is -5733.33% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 41.67% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.89 million shares.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information
Sporting -0.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CNXA stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 17.24%. Year-to-date, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc shares have moved 19.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) have changed -21.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -92.01% over the past 6 months.
CNXA Dividends
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 33.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.04% with a share float percentage of 4.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Connexa Sports Technologies Inc having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 25463.0 shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 3.29% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1778.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15717.0 and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.