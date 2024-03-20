CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 6.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.64B, closed the last trade at $12.45 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.73% during that session. The CNHI stock price is -26.43% off its 52-week high price of $15.74 and 21.53% above the 52-week low of $9.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.06 million shares.

Sporting 0.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CNHI stock price touched $12.45 or saw a rise of 0.72%. Year-to-date, CNH Industrial NV shares have moved 2.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) have changed 2.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CNH Industrial NV shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.24%, compared to -10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.60% and -15.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.46 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.58 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $5.08 billion and $6.05 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -12.20% for the current quarter and -7.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.48% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -8.29% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.40%.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial NV is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 3.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.69% with a share float percentage of 93.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNH Industrial NV having a total of 665 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harris Associates L.P. with over 112.76 million shares worth more than $1.62 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Harris Associates L.P. held 8.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amundi, with the holding of over 38.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $549.0 million and represent 2.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 39.98 million shares of worth $575.69 million while later fund manager owns 24.26 million shares of worth $349.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.