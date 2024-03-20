Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:CJET) has a beta value of -1.61 and has seen 2.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.39M, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -10.39% during that session. The CJET stock price is -2403.85% off its 52-week high price of $13.02 and 40.38% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 98.66K shares.

Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:CJET) trade information

Sporting -10.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CJET stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 29.36%. Year-to-date, Chijet Motor Company Inc shares have moved -25.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:CJET) have changed 17.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 68470.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.