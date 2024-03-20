Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:CJET) has a beta value of -1.61 and has seen 2.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.39M, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -10.39% during that session. The CJET stock price is -2403.85% off its 52-week high price of $13.02 and 40.38% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 98.66K shares.
Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:CJET) trade information
Sporting -10.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CJET stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 29.36%. Year-to-date, Chijet Motor Company Inc shares have moved -25.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:CJET) have changed 17.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 68470.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -71.27% over the past 6 months.
CJET Dividends
Chijet Motor Company Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:CJET)’s Major holders
Insiders own 81.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.94% with a share float percentage of 5.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chijet Motor Company Inc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bluefin Capital Management, LLC with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bluefin Capital Management, LLC held 0.22% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.27 million and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.