Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR. (NYSE: CX) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 0.42%

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.54B, closed the recent trade at $8.30 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The CX stock price is -6.14% off its 52-week high price of $8.81 and 42.17% above the 52-week low of $4.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.83 million shares.

Sporting 0.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CX stock price touched $8.30 or saw a rise of 2.58%. Year-to-date, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares have moved 7.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) have changed 5.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 683.33%, compared to 4.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.70% and 22.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.17 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.7 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.92 billion and $4.37 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.30% for the current quarter and 7.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.54% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 2669.85% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.60%.

CX Dividends

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.44% with a share float percentage of 30.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR having a total of 398 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 48.13 million shares worth more than $400.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 3.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 28.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $232.99 million and represent 1.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 18.63 million shares of worth $154.99 million while later fund manager owns 11.88 million shares of worth $98.85 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.