Can Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 2.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.46M, closed the last trade at $3.78 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 12.84% during that session. The CLRB stock price is -17.72% off its 52-week high price of $4.45 and 65.61% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

Sporting 12.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CLRB stock price touched $3.78 or saw a rise of 4.79%. Year-to-date, Cellectar Biosciences Inc shares have moved 36.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) have changed 9.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.