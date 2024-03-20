BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.60B, closed the recent trade at $86.64 per share which meant it lost -$7.48 on the day or -7.94% during that session. The BNTX stock price is -58.02% off its 52-week high price of $136.91 and -1.45% below the 52-week low of $87.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 653.57K shares.

BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

Sporting -7.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BNTX stock price touched $86.64 or saw a rise of 8.26%. Year-to-date, BioNTech SE ADR shares have moved -17.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) have changed -5.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.95.