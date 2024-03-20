BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.60B, closed the recent trade at $86.64 per share which meant it lost -$7.48 on the day or -7.94% during that session. The BNTX stock price is -58.02% off its 52-week high price of $136.91 and -1.45% below the 52-week low of $87.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 653.57K shares.
BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information
Sporting -7.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BNTX stock price touched $86.64 or saw a rise of 8.26%. Year-to-date, BioNTech SE ADR shares have moved -17.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) have changed -5.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.95.
BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that BioNTech SE ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -87.91%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -73.50% and -119.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.90%.
11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.99 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $713.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.58 billion and $1.4 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -56.60% for the current quarter and -49.10% for the next.
BNTX Dividends
BioNTech SE ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 63.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.40% with a share float percentage of 51.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioNTech SE ADR having a total of 469 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 8.69 million shares worth more than $754.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 3.66% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 4.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $413.8 million and represent 2.00% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.99% shares in the company for having 2.36 million shares of worth $204.82 million while later fund manager owns 1.45 million shares of worth $125.74 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.