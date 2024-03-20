Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX: BTTR) Shares Gain $0.02 After Investor Confidence Raised

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.69M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.88% during that session. The BTTR stock price is -262.5% off its 52-week high price of $0.58 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 917.52K shares.

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) trade information

Sporting 8.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BTTR stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 12.57%. Year-to-date, Better Choice Company Inc shares have moved -43.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) have changed -33.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.