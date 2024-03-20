Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX: BTTR) Shares Gain $0.02 After Investor Confidence Raised

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.69M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.88% during that session. The BTTR stock price is -262.5% off its 52-week high price of $0.58 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 917.52K shares.
Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) trade information
Sporting 8.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BTTR stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 12.57%. Year-to-date, Better Choice Company Inc shares have moved -43.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) have changed -33.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.
Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 16.30% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.60%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.12 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $11.87 million and $9.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.60% for the current quarter and 21.20% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.56% over the past 5 years.
BTTR Dividends
Better Choice Company Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 26 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 52.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.17% with a share float percentage of 50.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Better Choice Company Inc having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Must Asset Management Inc. with over 2.61 million shares worth more than $0.55 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Must Asset Management Inc. held 8.15% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 4.11% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $86867.0 while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $54968.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.