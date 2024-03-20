Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08B, closed the last trade at $6.20 per share which meant it -0.08% during that session. The AUTL stock price is -20.16% off its 52-week high price of $7.45 and 74.03% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Sporting -0.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AUTL stock price touched $6.20 or saw a rise of 1.27%. Year-to-date, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares have moved -3.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) have changed -9.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.