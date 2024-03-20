Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 20.16% Stock Price Incline

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 4.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $194.21M, closed the last trade at $1.55 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 20.16% during that session. The ATOS stock price is 10.32% off its 52-week high price of $1.39 and 61.94% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 636.27K shares.
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information
Sporting 20.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ATOS stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 1.27%. Year-to-date, Atossa Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 76.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) have changed 53.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.43.
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Atossa Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 94.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.76%, compared to 9.80% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 54.50% over the past 5 years.
ATOS Dividends
Atossa Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.00% with a share float percentage of 13.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atossa Therapeutics Inc having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 5.68 million shares worth more than $7.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.51% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.65 million and represent 2.30% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 3.78 million shares of worth $4.76 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 million shares of worth $2.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.