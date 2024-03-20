Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 20.16% Stock Price Incline

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 4.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $194.21M, closed the last trade at $1.55 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 20.16% during that session. The ATOS stock price is 10.32% off its 52-week high price of $1.39 and 61.94% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 636.27K shares.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Sporting 20.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ATOS stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 1.27%. Year-to-date, Atossa Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 76.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) have changed 53.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.43.