AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.63B, closed the recent trade at $20.57 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 1.48% during that session. The AU stock price is -47.11% off its 52-week high price of $30.26 and 27.52% above the 52-week low of $14.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 million shares.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) trade information

Sporting 1.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AU stock price touched $20.57 or saw a rise of 8.58%. Year-to-date, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. shares have moved 10.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) have changed 15.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.73.