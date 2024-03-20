AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.63B, closed the recent trade at $20.57 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 1.48% during that session. The AU stock price is -47.11% off its 52-week high price of $30.26 and 27.52% above the 52-week low of $14.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 million shares.
AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) trade information
Sporting 1.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AU stock price touched $20.57 or saw a rise of 8.58%. Year-to-date, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. shares have moved 10.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) have changed 15.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.73.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that AngloGold Ashanti Plc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.20%, compared to 3.00% for the industry.
AU Dividends
AngloGold Ashanti Plc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.60% with a share float percentage of 64.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AngloGold Ashanti Plc. having a total of 450 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 25.8 million shares worth more than $531.97 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 0.00% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the holding of over 3.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.3 million and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Gold Fund and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.00% shares in the company for having 1.38 million shares of worth $28.39 million while later fund manager owns 1.18 million shares of worth $24.25 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.