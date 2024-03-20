Anghami Inc. (ANGH) Is Up 33.00%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.77M, closed the recent trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 33.00% during that session. The ANGH stock price is -162.41% off its 52-week high price of $3.49 and 52.63% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 86810.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 39.91K shares.

Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) trade information

Sporting 33.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ANGH stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 16.88%. Year-to-date, Anghami Inc shares have moved 27.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) have changed 41.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 31490.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.