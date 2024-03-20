Anghami Inc. (ANGH) Is Up 33.00%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.77M, closed the recent trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 33.00% during that session. The ANGH stock price is -162.41% off its 52-week high price of $3.49 and 52.63% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 86810.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 39.91K shares.
Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) trade information
Sporting 33.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ANGH stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 16.88%. Year-to-date, Anghami Inc shares have moved 27.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) have changed 41.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 31490.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.
ANGH Dividends
Anghami Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH)’s Major holders
Insiders own 52.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.65% with a share float percentage of 45.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anghami Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 23767.0 shares worth more than $31134.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.09% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 21800.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28557.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.