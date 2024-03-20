An In-Depth Look At The Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Stock

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.78M, closed the last trade at $4.48 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 11.44% during that session. The SGMT stock price is -362.28% off its 52-week high price of $20.71 and 52.46% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 million shares.
Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information
Sporting 11.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SGMT stock price touched $4.48 or saw a rise of 14.83%. Year-to-date, Sagimet Biosciences Inc shares have moved -17.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) have changed -40.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.
Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -61.25% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.40% for the industry.
SGMT Dividends
Sagimet Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 13.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.26% with a share float percentage of 54.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sagimet Biosciences Inc having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity Growth Company Fund with over 0.64 million shares worth more than $7.67 million. As of Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held 2.97% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, with the holding of over 0.28 million shares as of Jul 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.44 million and represent 1.30% of shares outstanding.