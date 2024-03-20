An In-Depth Look At The Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Stock

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.78M, closed the last trade at $4.48 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 11.44% during that session. The SGMT stock price is -362.28% off its 52-week high price of $20.71 and 52.46% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 million shares.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information

Sporting 11.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SGMT stock price touched $4.48 or saw a rise of 14.83%. Year-to-date, Sagimet Biosciences Inc shares have moved -17.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) have changed -40.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.