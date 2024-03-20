An In-Depth Look At The Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) Stock

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) has a beta value of 3.05 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.00M, closed the last trade at $3.04 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 4.83% during that session. The MPU stock price is -47.37% off its 52-week high price of $4.48 and 81.91% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 608.66K shares.

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) trade information

Sporting 4.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MPU stock price touched $3.04 or saw a rise of 6.17%. Year-to-date, Mega Matrix Corp shares have moved 115.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) have changed -1.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.1.