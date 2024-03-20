An In-Depth Look At The Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) Stock

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) has a beta value of 3.05 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.00M, closed the last trade at $3.04 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 4.83% during that session. The MPU stock price is -47.37% off its 52-week high price of $4.48 and 81.91% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 608.66K shares.
Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) trade information
Sporting 4.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MPU stock price touched $3.04 or saw a rise of 6.17%. Year-to-date, Mega Matrix Corp shares have moved 115.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) have changed -1.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.1.
Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 230.79% over the past 6 months.
1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2020.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.96% over the past 5 years.
MPU Dividends
Mega Matrix Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU)’s Major holders
Insiders own 17.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.26% with a share float percentage of 3.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mega Matrix Corp having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.51 million shares worth more than $1.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.59% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.45 million and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $1.03 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.46 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.