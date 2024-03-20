An In-Depth Look At Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.06B, closed the recent trade at $34.97 per share which meant it gained $2.01 on the day or 6.10% during that session. The SPR stock price is -3.92% off its 52-week high price of $36.34 and 58.11% above the 52-week low of $14.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.34 million shares.

Sporting 6.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SPR stock price touched $34.97 or saw a rise of 1.3%. Year-to-date, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc shares have moved 10.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) have changed 19.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.84.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 125.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 111.94%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.20% and 94.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.30%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.71 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.81 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.52 billion and $1.36 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.30% for the current quarter and 32.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 106.79% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.50%.

SPR Dividends

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.22% with a share float percentage of 93.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 10.84 million shares worth more than $381.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 10.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $352.86 million and represent 8.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.91% shares in the company for having 5.7 million shares of worth $200.8 million while later fund manager owns 3.6 million shares of worth $126.71 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.10% of company’s outstanding stock.