An In-Depth Look At Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR)

Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) has seen 4.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.64M, closed the last trade at $0.40 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 20.24% during that session. The TRNR stock price is -2025.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 600.88K shares.

Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) trade information

Sporting 20.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TRNR stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 2.44%. Year-to-date, Interactive Strength Inc shares have moved -53.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) have changed -38.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.