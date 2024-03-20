An In-Depth Look At Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR)

Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) has seen 4.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.64M, closed the last trade at $0.40 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 20.24% during that session. The TRNR stock price is -2025.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 600.88K shares.
Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) trade information
Sporting 20.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TRNR stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 2.44%. Year-to-date, Interactive Strength Inc shares have moved -53.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) have changed -38.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.
Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Interactive Strength Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 97.39%, compared to 8.20% for the industry.
TRNR Dividends
Interactive Strength Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 23.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.10% with a share float percentage of 40.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Interactive Strength Inc having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 37500.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. held 0.26% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Close Asset Management Ltd, with the holding of over 24612.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33472.0 and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.