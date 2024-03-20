An Analysis Of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Stock

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.35B, closed the recent trade at $11.27 per share which meant it gained $1.18 on the day or 11.65% during that session. The SRAD stock price is -38.07% off its 52-week high price of $15.56 and 28.31% above the 52-week low of $8.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 269.67K shares.
Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) trade information
Sporting 11.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SRAD stock price touched $11.27 or saw a rise of 9.91%. Year-to-date, Sportradar Group AG shares have moved 1.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) have changed 13.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.71.
Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Sportradar Group AG shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 150.00%, compared to -6.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 133.30% and 150.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.00%.
10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $270.89 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $267.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $223.86 million and $227.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.00% for the current quarter and 17.40% for the next.
SRAD Dividends
Sportradar Group AG is expected to release its next earnings report on March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.09% with a share float percentage of 84.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sportradar Group AG having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 79.56 million shares worth more than $891.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 38.46% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd., with the holding of over 34.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $381.69 million and represent 16.48% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 4.16 million shares of worth $46.62 million while later fund manager owns 2.21 million shares of worth $24.74 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.