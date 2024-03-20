An Analysis Of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Stock

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.35B, closed the recent trade at $11.27 per share which meant it gained $1.18 on the day or 11.65% during that session. The SRAD stock price is -38.07% off its 52-week high price of $15.56 and 28.31% above the 52-week low of $8.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 269.67K shares.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) trade information

Sporting 11.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SRAD stock price touched $11.27 or saw a rise of 9.91%. Year-to-date, Sportradar Group AG shares have moved 1.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) have changed 13.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.71.