An Analysis Of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) Stock

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 2.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $806.94M, closed the last trade at $2.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.38% during that session. The KIND stock price is -66.34% off its 52-week high price of $3.41 and 35.61% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 million shares.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Sporting -2.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KIND stock price touched $2.05 or saw a rise of 8.89%. Year-to-date, Nextdoor Holdings Inc shares have moved 8.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) have changed 14.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.