An Analysis Of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 2.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $989.60M, closed the last trade at $6.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.17% during that session. The UUUU stock price is -49.09% off its 52-week high price of $9.02 and 19.17% above the 52-week low of $4.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.95 million shares.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Sporting -0.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UUUU stock price touched $6.05 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Energy Fuels Inc shares have moved -15.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) have changed -6.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.81.