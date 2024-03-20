Altus Power Inc (AMPS): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $703.13M, closed the last trade at $4.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -6.36% during that session. The AMPS stock price is -64.71% off its 52-week high price of $7.28 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $4.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Sporting -6.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AMPS stock price touched $4.42 or saw a rise of 29.17%. Year-to-date, Altus Power Inc shares have moved -35.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) have changed -38.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.28.