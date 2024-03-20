Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS): What Is Good About Stock?

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.74M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 12.20% during that session. The AKTS stock price is -485.25% off its 52-week high price of $3.57 and 26.23% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 978.11K shares.
Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information
Sporting 12.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AKTS stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Akoustis Technologies Inc shares have moved -27.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) have changed -22.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.11.
Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Akoustis Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.73%, compared to -1.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 47.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.20%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.55 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.80% over the past 5 years.
AKTS Dividends
Akoustis Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 5.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.81% with a share float percentage of 33.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akoustis Technologies Inc having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company.
The other major institutional holder is TOMPKINS MARK N., with the holding of over 2.17 million shares as of Dec 27, 2017.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.08% shares in the company for having 5.01 million shares of worth $3.04 million while later fund manager owns 3.63 million shares of worth $2.2 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.68% of company’s outstanding stock.