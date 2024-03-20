Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS): What Is Good About Stock?

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.74M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 12.20% during that session. The AKTS stock price is -485.25% off its 52-week high price of $3.57 and 26.23% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 978.11K shares.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Sporting 12.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AKTS stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Akoustis Technologies Inc shares have moved -27.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) have changed -22.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.11.