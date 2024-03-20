Ainos Inc (AIMD): What Makes The Stock Good?

Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.03M, closed the recent trade at $1.35 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 8.83% during that session. The AIMD stock price is -433.33% off its 52-week high price of $7.20 and 41.48% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 million shares.

Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) trade information

Sporting 8.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AIMD stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 10.0%. Year-to-date, Ainos Inc shares have moved -34.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) have changed 55.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 7550.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.