Ainos Inc (AIMD): What Makes The Stock Good?

Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.03M, closed the recent trade at $1.35 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 8.83% during that session. The AIMD stock price is -433.33% off its 52-week high price of $7.20 and 41.48% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 million shares.
Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) trade information
Sporting 8.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AIMD stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 10.0%. Year-to-date, Ainos Inc shares have moved -34.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) have changed 55.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 7550.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.
AIMD Dividends
Ainos Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD)’s Major holders
Insiders own 55.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.32% with a share float percentage of 0.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ainos Inc having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15325.0 shares worth more than $20535.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.26% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 1857.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2488.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 7206.0 shares of worth $9656.0 while later fund manager owns 1966.0 shares of worth $2634.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.