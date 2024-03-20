Agrify Corp (AGFY) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.00M, closed the recent trade at $0.43 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 5.46% during that session. The AGFY stock price is -1993.02% off its 52-week high price of $9.00 and 13.95% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.31 million shares.

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Sporting 5.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AGFY stock price touched $0.43 or saw a fall of -1.42%. Year-to-date, Agrify Corp shares have moved -66.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) have changed -25.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.