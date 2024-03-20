Adc Therapeutics SA Shares Are Up 108.48% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $385.42M, closed the last trade at $4.67 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 5.90% during that session. The ADCT stock price is -29.34% off its 52-week high price of $6.04 and 92.29% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 844.67K shares.

Sporting 5.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ADCT stock price touched $4.67 or saw a rise of 6.79%. Year-to-date, Adc Therapeutics SA shares have moved 181.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have changed -11.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adc Therapeutics SA shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 502.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.51%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.00% and 8.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.4 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $18.99 million and $41.55 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.10% for the current quarter and -51.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 84.52% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 28.71% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.80%.

ADCT Dividends

Adc Therapeutics SA is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.24% with a share float percentage of 62.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adc Therapeutics SA having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 14.05 million shares worth more than $30.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Redmile Group, LLC held 17.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prosight Management, Lp, with the holding of over 5.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.01 million and represent 6.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 1.24 million shares of worth $2.66 million while later fund manager owns 0.9 million shares of worth $1.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.