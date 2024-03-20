Acelyrin Inc (SLRN)’s 4.46% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) has seen 4.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $774.03M, closed the last trade at $7.96 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 4.46% during that session. The SLRN stock price is -275.38% off its 52-week high price of $29.88 and 28.39% above the 52-week low of $5.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.
Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information
Sporting 4.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SLRN stock price touched $7.96 or saw a rise of 7.12%. Year-to-date, Acelyrin Inc shares have moved 6.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) have changed -4.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.79.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -26.84% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.40% for the industry.
SLRN Dividends
Acelyrin Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 20.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.28% with a share float percentage of 114.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acelyrin Inc having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP with over 9.33 million shares worth more than $195.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP held 9.60% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $155.84 million and represent 7.67% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.47% shares in the company for having 1.42 million shares of worth $29.77 million while later fund manager owns 1.13 million shares of worth $23.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.