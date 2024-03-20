Acelyrin Inc (SLRN)’s 4.46% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) has seen 4.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $774.03M, closed the last trade at $7.96 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 4.46% during that session. The SLRN stock price is -275.38% off its 52-week high price of $29.88 and 28.39% above the 52-week low of $5.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Sporting 4.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SLRN stock price touched $7.96 or saw a rise of 7.12%. Year-to-date, Acelyrin Inc shares have moved 6.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) have changed -4.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.79.