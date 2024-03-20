A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) has a beta value of -0.10 and has seen 3.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.68M, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The ARBE stock price is -99.45% off its 52-week high price of $3.65 and 24.04% above the 52-week low of $1.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 99940.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 64.34K shares.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) trade information

Sporting -0.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ARBE stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 23.75%. Year-to-date, Arbe Robotics Ltd shares have moved -16.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) have changed -2.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.96.