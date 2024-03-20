A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) has a beta value of -0.10 and has seen 3.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.68M, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The ARBE stock price is -99.45% off its 52-week high price of $3.65 and 24.04% above the 52-week low of $1.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 99940.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 64.34K shares.
Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) trade information
Sporting -0.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ARBE stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 23.75%. Year-to-date, Arbe Robotics Ltd shares have moved -16.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) have changed -2.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.96.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Arbe Robotics Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.00%, compared to 19.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.30% and 5.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.20%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $320k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $330k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $355k and $460k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.90% for the current quarter and -28.30% for the next.
ARBE Dividends
Arbe Robotics Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between May 20 and May 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s Major holders
Insiders own 16.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.04% with a share float percentage of 43.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arbe Robotics Ltd having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 7.71 million shares worth more than $22.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 9.95% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Credit Suisse Ag/, with the holding of over 1.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.0 million and represent 2.23% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 68769.0 shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 30506.0 shares of worth $68333.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.