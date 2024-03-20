A Detailed Analysis Of Momentus Inc (MNTS)

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 6.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.89M, closed the last trade at $0.59 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 17.01% during that session. The MNTS stock price is -5549.15% off its 52-week high price of $33.33 and 30.51% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.96 million shares.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Sporting 17.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MNTS stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, Momentus Inc shares have moved -65.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) have changed -28.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.