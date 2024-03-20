6.70 Gain Turns Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 3.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.45M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 6.70% during that session. The BHIL stock price is -611.54% off its 52-week high price of $1.85 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 920.64K shares.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Sporting 6.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BHIL stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 17.46%. Year-to-date, Benson Hill Inc shares have moved 50.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) have changed 11.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.46.