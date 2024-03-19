XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) Shares Are Up 17.89% So Far This Year

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) has a beta value of 2.97 and has seen 15.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.51B, closed the last trade at $9.82 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 1.87% during that session. The XPEV stock price is -140.53% off its 52-week high price of $23.62 and 23.52% above the 52-week low of $7.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.19 million shares.

Sporting 1.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the XPEV stock price touched $9.82 or saw a rise of 7.71%. Year-to-date, XPeng Inc ADR shares have moved -32.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) have changed 7.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.77.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XPeng Inc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.88%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.90% and 21.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.88 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.6 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $733.4 million and $564.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 156.80% for the current quarter and 183.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 13.15% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.74%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on March 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.18% with a share float percentage of 15.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPeng Inc ADR having a total of 278 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 13.16 million shares worth more than $176.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Jane Street Group, LLC held 1.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 12.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161.8 million and represent 1.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 6.97 million shares of worth $93.48 million while later fund manager owns 2.94 million shares of worth $61.51 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.