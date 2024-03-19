Worksport Ltd (WKSP) Investors To Make Money Again

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.39M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -37.57% during that session. The WKSP stock price is -841.3% off its 52-week high price of $4.33 and -60.87% below the 52-week low of $0.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 154.05K shares.
Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP) trade information
Sporting -37.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WKSP stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 54.0%. Year-to-date, Worksport Ltd shares have moved -68.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -53.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP) have changed -69.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 87990.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.
Worksport Ltd (WKSP) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -82.43% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,523.90%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $458k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $18k and $40k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2,444.40% for the current quarter and 2,900.00% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.15% over the past 5 years.
WKSP Dividends
Worksport Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP)’s Major holders
Insiders own 17.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.03% with a share float percentage of 19.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Worksport Ltd having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.69% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 96278.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 91632.0 shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 65811.0 shares of worth $0.18 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.