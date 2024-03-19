Worksport Ltd (WKSP) Investors To Make Money Again

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.39M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -37.57% during that session. The WKSP stock price is -841.3% off its 52-week high price of $4.33 and -60.87% below the 52-week low of $0.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 154.05K shares.

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP) trade information

Sporting -37.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WKSP stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 54.0%. Year-to-date, Worksport Ltd shares have moved -68.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -53.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP) have changed -69.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 87990.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.