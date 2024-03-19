Will Current Price Volatility Hamper ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) Future Potential?

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 12.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.72M, closed the last trade at $6.80 per share which meant it gained $3.4 on the day or 100.00% during that session. The PIXY stock price is -1592.5% off its 52-week high price of $115.09 and 55.59% above the 52-week low of $3.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 269.64K shares.

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Sporting 100.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PIXY stock price touched $6.80 or saw a rise of 14.89%. Year-to-date, ShiftPixy Inc shares have moved 24.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 76.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) have changed 72.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 44070.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.69.