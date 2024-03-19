Will Current Price Volatility Hamper ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) Future Potential?

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 12.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.72M, closed the last trade at $6.80 per share which meant it gained $3.4 on the day or 100.00% during that session. The PIXY stock price is -1592.5% off its 52-week high price of $115.09 and 55.59% above the 52-week low of $3.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 269.64K shares.
ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information
Sporting 100.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PIXY stock price touched $6.80 or saw a rise of 14.89%. Year-to-date, ShiftPixy Inc shares have moved 24.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 76.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) have changed 72.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 44070.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.69.
ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -30.91% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.80%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4 million for the next quarter concluding in May 2024. Year-ago sales stood $5.5 million and $3.99 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -30.90% for the current quarter and 0.30% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.72% over the past 5 years.
PIXY Dividends
ShiftPixy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 10 and April 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders
Insiders own 90.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.24% with a share float percentage of 2.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ShiftPixy Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 4467.0 shares worth more than $30375.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, UBS Group AG held 0.08% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 1811.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12314.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 6500.0 shares of worth $44200.0 while later fund manager owns 1877.0 shares of worth $12763.0 as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.