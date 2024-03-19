Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) Future Potential?

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) has a beta value of 4.13 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.60B, closed the last trade at $56.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The BHVN stock price is -9.64% off its 52-week high price of $62.21 and 78.23% above the 52-week low of $12.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Sporting -0.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BHVN stock price touched $56.74 or saw a rise of 6.72%. Year-to-date, Biohaven Ltd shares have moved 32.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have changed 15.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.18.