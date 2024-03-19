Will Core & Main Inc (CNM) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 2.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.32B, closed the recent trade at $53.86 per share which meant it gained $3.17 on the day or 6.25% during that session. The CNM stock price is 4.03% off its 52-week high price of $51.69 and 61.72% above the 52-week low of $20.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 million shares.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) trade information

Sporting 6.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CNM stock price touched $53.86 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, Core & Main Inc shares have moved 33.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) have changed 20.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.37.