Will Core & Main Inc (CNM) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 2.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.32B, closed the recent trade at $53.86 per share which meant it gained $3.17 on the day or 6.25% during that session. The CNM stock price is 4.03% off its 52-week high price of $51.69 and 61.72% above the 52-week low of $20.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 million shares.
Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) trade information
Sporting 6.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CNM stock price touched $53.86 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, Core & Main Inc shares have moved 33.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) have changed 20.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.37.
Core & Main Inc (CNM) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Core & Main Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 88.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.98%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.60%.
10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.43 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.67 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 74.76% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 13.82% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.53%.
CNM Dividends
Core & Main Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.20% with a share float percentage of 89.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Core & Main Inc having a total of 502 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 121.8 million shares worth more than $3.82 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC held 71.94% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 8.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $260.22 million and represent 4.90% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 3.02 million shares of worth $94.49 million while later fund manager owns 2.88 million shares of worth $90.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.70% of company’s outstanding stock.