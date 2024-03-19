Why Should You Consider Adding Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) To Your Portfolio?

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 3.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $840.68M, closed the last trade at $4.69 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.96% during that session. The NVTS stock price is -137.95% off its 52-week high price of $11.16 and 2.77% above the 52-week low of $4.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.76 million shares.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Sporting 1.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NVTS stock price touched $4.69 or saw a rise of 12.83%. Year-to-date, Navitas Semiconductor Corp shares have moved -41.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) have changed -30.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.18.