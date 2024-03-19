Why Should You Consider Adding Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) To Your Portfolio?

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 2.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.86B, closed the recent trade at $107.40 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 0.72% during that session. The DELL stock price is -22.03% off its 52-week high price of $131.06 and 65.73% above the 52-week low of $36.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.25 million shares.

Sporting 0.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DELL stock price touched $107.40 or saw a rise of 6.06%. Year-to-date, Dell Technologies Inc shares have moved 40.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) have changed 27.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dell Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 55.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.23%, compared to 5.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.60% and 4.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.80%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.65 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.1 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 6.19% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.81%.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 30 and June 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.48 at a share yield of 1.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.11% with a share float percentage of 82.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dell Technologies Inc having a total of 1,154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 17.06 million shares worth more than $922.89 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 6.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 16.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $896.28 million and represent 6.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.64% shares in the company for having 11.81 million shares of worth $638.79 million while later fund manager owns 7.59 million shares of worth $410.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.99% of company’s outstanding stock.